Gila County Sheriff releases statement on man's death at Workman Creek Falls

Gila County officials are investigating after responding to reports of a man who had fallen in the area of Workman Creek Falls on May 23.

Officials say they found 32-year-old Justin Ott from Glendale deceased at the bottom of the falls.

Deputies, detectives from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue all aided in extricating Ott from the area.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Adam Shepherd "extends his condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders who responded to such a tragic and difficult call," a news release said.