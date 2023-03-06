Police looking for missing Avondale K-9: 'Do not approach'
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are searching for a missing K-9 officer that may be injured.
According to police, K-9 "Rico" is from the Avondale Police Department and went missing from his handler's home in Goodyear near Lower Buckeye and Estrella Parkways.
The tan Malinois has a black face and is wearing a metal collar. The K-9 may also be injured.
"K9 may be injured & is considered dangerous… do not approach," Goodyear Police tweeted on March 6.
Police said school resource officers are stationed at schools in the area as a precaution.
If you see the K-9, dial 911 or call Goodyear Police at 623-932-1220.
Avondale PD K-9 "Rico" (Avondale Police Department)
