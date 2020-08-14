Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Ducey: Arizona one of the first states in the U.S. to extend unemployment payments

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 13 mins ago
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on August 14 that Arizona is partnering with the Trump administration to extend unemployment benefits to nearly 400,000 Arizonans.

The announcement was made via two tweets made on the Governor's verified Twitter page.

According to a statement released by the Governor's Office, under President Trump's executive order, Arizonans are now eligible to receive unemployment benefits of $540 a week, with $300 a week provided through FEMA funding.

"Arizona has applied for the funding, and expects approval quickly," read a portion of the statement.

The payments, according to the statement, will also be made retroactive for each week after July 26 where the additional federal payments of $600 lapsed. Previously, as part of the CARES Act, the additional $600 supplement to weekly benefits was made between March 29 and July 25.

"Under the President’s executive order, the enhanced payments, which come from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, are extended until December 6 or until dollars set aside in the fund run out," read a portion of the statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.