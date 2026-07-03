Emilie Kiser announces pregnancy after her son's tragic Chandler pool drowning

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The Brief Emilie Kiser, an Arizona-based social media influencer, announced she is pregnant with her third child more than a year after her toddler died in a drowning accident. Kiser stated on Instagram that the news feels surreal and has been a bright light during dark days, adding that her family's privacy will remain a priority. The announcement comes after Kiser and her husband, Brady, lost their son Trigg following a May 2025 drowning incident in their Chandler home's pool.



Arizona-based influencer Emilie Kiser announced she is pregnant with her third child, more than a year after her toddler died in a drowning incident.

What we know:

The July 3 announcement on Instagram shows a photo of Kiser's baby bump draped in a floral dress with a caption reading, in part, "This news feels very surreal and has already been such a bright light to us during some of our darkest days."

She says she's not sure how much she'll be sharing about this pregnancy, and thanks supporters for understanding.

Kiser's full pregnancy announcement

"We are so grateful and excited to share that we will be welcoming another baby into our family. This news feels very surreal and has already been such a bright light to us during some of our darkest days.

As I stated last year, my family’s privacy will always be my priority. Because of that, I’m not sure how much I will be sharing about this pregnancy and next phase of life, but I appreciate your understanding as I navigate those boundaries. This baby has already brought so much hope and joy into our home, and we are treasuring every moment of it together.

Thank you in advance for all of the love, well wishes, and support as we navigate this next chapter of our growing family.

Love you guys."

Click here to view the full Instagram post

The backstory:

Kiser and her husband, Brady, lost their son Trigg on May 18, 2025, just days after he was found in their Chandler home's pool on May 12.

A Chandler Police report states Kiser was at a "taco place" while her husband was home with Trigg and their 5-week-old son.

"Brady knew the pool net was not on the pool. He knew [redacted] was in the backyard and didn't know how to swim. According to video evidence, [redacted] was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes. Brady's statements do not match what is seen on the video; he did not accurately describe one thing [redacted] did after he went outside. This leads to the conclusion that Brady was not aware of what [redacted] was doing and was not watching him. The combination of these factors led to drowning, and a remedy to any of the contributing circumstances could have prevented the outcome," the report says.

Police said Brady acted immediately when he saw Trigg in the pool.

The report says video evidence shows Trigg tripped and fell into the pool from an elevated platform. Brady reportedly pulled Trigg out of the pool, laid him on the ground and started CPR while calling 911.

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