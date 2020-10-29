Gov. Ducey holds news conference on coronavirus in Arizona

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Service Director Dr. Cara Christ spoke at a news conference on Oct. 29 amid rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

Arizona health officials on Oct. 29 reported over 1,300 additional known COVID-19 cases as seven-day rolling averages for new cases, new deaths and testing positivity in the state all rose over the past two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continued to increase.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,315 additional cases and 13 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 242,480 cases and 5,918 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 728 per day on Oct. 14 to 1,036 on Oct. 28, while the average for daily deaths increased from 6 to 7.3 and the positivity average went from 7.2% to 9.8%.

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July but COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations then fell off before starting to gradually increase again in September. Cases and hospitalization rates remain far below summer highs.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The governor's office also announced more than $1.6 million in funding to expand assistance to the state's food banks amid the pandemic.

“By partnering with food banks and generous individuals around the state, Arizona is working to make sure that no family goes hungry this holiday season,” Ducey said in a statement. “During the pandemic, we’ve worked to stretch and strengthen the social safety net. We’ve seen demand increase at our food banks, and we are stepping up to meet that demand."

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

