Gov. Gavin Newsom congratulates Kamala Harris on projected White House victory

Expand / Collapse search
Dust Storm Warning
from SAT 1:41 PM MST until SAT 3:15 PM MST, Pinal County
11
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 10:26 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Gov. Gavin Newsom congratulates Kamala Harris on projected White House victory

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

Kamala Harris speaks at the IBEW Local Union 58 on Oct. 25, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom congratulated fellow Bay Area-native Kamala Harris after her projected White House victory Saturday morning.

Minutes after Harris and her running mate Joe Biden became projected winners of the 2020 presidential election, Gov. Newsom took to social media to say California is proud of Harris' projected victory.

"My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations. California is so, so proud today," Gov. Newsom said on social media.

2020 ELECTION

Gov. Newsom's congratulatory post comes as FOX News and the Associated Press called the presidential race in favor of the Biden and Harris Saturday morning.

Prior to running for Vice President, Harris was a member of the U.S. Senate representing California. Before that, she was the state attorney general and was the San Francisco District Attorney.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.