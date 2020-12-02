Governor Doug Ducey holding news conference as COVID-19 surge continues in Arizona

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is holding another news conference on Dec. 2 on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona, as the state's latest surge in new cases continues.

According to information released by state health officials on Dec. 2, Arizona saw an increase of 3,840 confirmed cases and 52 deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 340,979 cases and 6,739 deaths.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 2,699 as of Dec. 1, up more than 100 from Nov. 30 and included 642 patients in Intensive Care Unit beds. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona peaked around 3,500 during the state’s summer surge.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, members of the Tucson City Council voted unanimously on the night of Dec. 1 to establish a mandatory nightly curfew for three weeks beginning Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew prohibits residents from being on public streets or in public spaces unless traveling to work or performing other essential activities. Exempted from the curfew are public safety personnel, health-care professionals, essential workers and the homeless.

Despite calls for a statewide mask mandate to be implemented, Gov. Ducey made no such announcements during a COVID-19 news conference in November. Gov. Ducey once again stopped short of announcing a mask mandate during the news conference, nor did he announce any kind of shutdowns or curfews.

"I believe we should instead focus on accountability and enforcing the rules we have in place now," said Gov. Ducey, early on in the news conference.

During the Dec. 2 news conference, Gov. Ducey also made a number of policy announcements, including additional investments to boost hospital staffing, requiring that local jurisdiction to announce major public events involving more than 50 people, as well as disease mitigation strategies that will be deployed, and allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining via an easier process.

