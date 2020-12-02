COVID hospitalizations rise in Arizona; over 3,800 new cases

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to climb in Arizona as the state on Dec. 2 reported more than 3,800 additional known cases, well short of a record set Tuesday due to holiday weekend reporting delays.

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 2,699 as of Tuesday, up more than 100 from Monday and included 642 patients in intensive care unit beds. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona peaked around 3,500 during the state’s summer surge.

Health experts have said holiday travel and gatherings are expected to produce additional new cases and related hospitalizations over the next few weeks.

According to the state Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard, 10% of all hospital acute-care beds and 10% of ICU beds remained available.

The dashboard reported 3,840 additional confirmed cases and 52 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 340,979 cases and 6,739 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

A day after reporting only 822 additional cases, Arizona on Tuesday reported 10,322 additional cases but officials said that daily increase was inflated by reporting delays over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 2,395 new cases per day on Nov. 17 to 4,324 per day on Tuesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling averages of daily deaths rose from 17.1 to 24.6 and the rolling average of the COVID-19 testing positivity rate increased from 15.9% to 22.9%.

Governor Doug Ducey will hold a news conference on Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.

The Tucson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to establish a mandatory nightly curfew for three weeks beginning Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew prohibits residents from being on public streets or in public spaces unless traveling to work or performing other essential activities. Exempted from the curfew are public safety personnel, health-care professionals, essential workers and the homeless.

AP reporter Walter Berry contributed.

