Governor Ducey's statewide week-long curfew ends

Arizona's week-long, statewide curfew ends Monday morning at 5 a.m. after going into effect last Sunday.

The curfew, which was part of an executive order issued by Governor Doug Ducey on May 31, lists a number of exemptions. Gov. Ducey announced the curfew via his Twitter page on May 31.

The governor's decision to institute a curfew came amid growing protest over police brutality and recent police-involved deaths. Protests and unrest have taken place in various U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death occurred.

In Phoenix, protesters have taken to the streets of Downtown Phoenix. Last weekend, unrest and looting took place in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

Unrests have also taken place in Tucson, according to Gov. Ducey's executive order.