Guests, crew on Celebrity Cruises ship deliver 10K meals, handmade cards to Bahamas in Dorian’s wake

A cruise ship filled with guests and crew members headed to the Bahamas to provide handcrafted cards and 10,000 meals to people affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Celebrity Equinox, a ship that is part of the Royal Caribbean company, shared a short video on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #BahamasStrong.

It showed children coloring large cards and banners for people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm, which struck the island nation as a historic Category 5 hurricane, obliterated homes and structures mostly on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

“Small in stature but big in heart. Tiny cruisers on #CelebrityEquinox making cards for the Bahamians affected by Dorian,” the social posts said.

The cards, along with 10,000 prepared meals, were taken to people in Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama Island.

At least 30 people were killed in the destruction Hurricane Dorian wrought on the Bahamas. Officials said the number will rise significantly in the coming days as thousands of people remain missing.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.