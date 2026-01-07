Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Dripping Springs, Central La Paz, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Superior, West Pinal County
7
Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Superior, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, Tonto Basin
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Guns drawn during fight at East Valley mall; 'super flu' cases rising in AZ l Morning News Brief

By
Published  January 7, 2026 9:51am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. (MCSO; KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From an armed confrontation in the food court of an East Valley mall that led to the arrests of three men to a surge in flu cases across Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 7.

1. Armed confrontation in mall's food court

2 men accused of pointing guns at another man at Chandler mall

Police arrested three men following an armed confrontation in the food court at Chandler Fashion Center on Monday night. 

What we know:

A confrontation involving guns in the food court of an East Valley mall led to the arrests of three men.

Dig deeper:

Police say a 53-year-old man threatened two other men at Chandler Fashion Center before they pulled out guns and pointed them at the back of the man's head.

Read more

2. Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects sought

 

What we know:

Police in Bullhead City say a man and a woman stole nearly $3,000 worth of cologne and perfume during two separate shoplifting incidents at an Ulta Beauty.

What you can do:

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the pair and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 928-763-9200.

Read more

3. ‘Super flu’ in AZ

'Super flu' on the rise in Arizona

Valley hospitals are seeing a significant surge in flu cases, as Arizona numbers spiked in the past week. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen learns more about this widespread A mutation of influenza a, called Subclade K. 

Local perspective:

Flu-like illnesses are hitting record highs nationwide, with Arizona cases surging by over 35% in a single week.

Dig deeper:

A mutation called "Subclade K" is driving this "super flu" season, and while vaccines help reduce severity, they are not a perfect match.

Read more

4. The next coach of the Cardinals will be?

  (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Arizona Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon after finishing the 2025 season with a 3-14 record – the 14 losses are the most losses ever for the team in a single season. The Cardinals lost 14 of their final 15 games, finishing the season on a nine-game losing streak.

What's next:

According to reports, the Cardinals have already put in multiple requests for interview with potential candidates.

Read more

5. Officer hurt in apartment fire

  (Phoenix Fire Department)

What we know:

A police officer and two tenants were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Dig deeper:

Two dogs were found dead inside a burned apartment. No firefighters were hurt.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/7/26

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday in the Valley as a storm moves across Arizona.

Click here for full forecast

