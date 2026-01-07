Guns drawn during fight at East Valley mall; 'super flu' cases rising in AZ l Morning News Brief

article

From an armed confrontation in the food court of an East Valley mall that led to the arrests of three men to a surge in flu cases across Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 7.

1. Armed confrontation in mall's food court

What we know:

A confrontation involving guns in the food court of an East Valley mall led to the arrests of three men.

Dig deeper:

Police say a 53-year-old man threatened two other men at Chandler Fashion Center before they pulled out guns and pointed them at the back of the man's head.

Read more

2. Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects sought

What we know:

Police in Bullhead City say a man and a woman stole nearly $3,000 worth of cologne and perfume during two separate shoplifting incidents at an Ulta Beauty.

What you can do:

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the pair and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 928-763-9200.

Read more

3. ‘Super flu’ in AZ

Local perspective:

Flu-like illnesses are hitting record highs nationwide, with Arizona cases surging by over 35% in a single week.

Dig deeper:

A mutation called "Subclade K" is driving this "super flu" season, and while vaccines help reduce severity, they are not a perfect match.

Read more

4. The next coach of the Cardinals will be?

(Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Arizona Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon after finishing the 2025 season with a 3-14 record – the 14 losses are the most losses ever for the team in a single season. The Cardinals lost 14 of their final 15 games, finishing the season on a nine-game losing streak.

What's next:

According to reports, the Cardinals have already put in multiple requests for interview with potential candidates.

Read more

5. Officer hurt in apartment fire

(Phoenix Fire Department)

What we know:

A police officer and two tenants were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Dig deeper:

Two dogs were found dead inside a burned apartment. No firefighters were hurt.

Read more

A look at today's weather

