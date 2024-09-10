Expand / Collapse search

Harris, Trump take part in presidential debate; boy accused of pointing gun at school bus | Nightly Roundup

Updated  September 10, 2024 6:28pm MST
PHOENIX - From the much-awaited debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to an event held in memory of a fallen Phoenix Police officer, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

1. Harris, Trump take part in debate

The debate is the first to take place between the former president and the current Vice President.

2. Boy accused of pointing gun at school bus

A boy was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly seen pointing a gun at a school bus with students inside, the Phoenix Police Department said.

3. Who killed Nick Cordova?

Four years have passed since Nick Cordova's murder in Gilbert and his wife is steadfast in finding out who took him from her and their two children.

4. Fundraiser held in memory of fallen police officer

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people supported fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge's family during a fundraiser a week after his death. "So, if you can do anything to support, it helps. You know, when they say time heals all wounds, not really."

5. Sad discovery in Northern Arizona

Two people were found dead in northern Arizona inside a car on Monday and investigators are looking into what happened.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

The high in Phoenix on Sept. 10 will be about 109°F, which is well above-normal, according to the National Weather Service.