Harris and Walz to campaign in Phoenix; another body found at Grand Canyon l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 8, 2024 10:06am MST
PHOENIX - The Democratic presidential nominee and her newly-selected running mate are making a campaign stop in the Valley; the body of a missing person was found at the Grand Canyon, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 8.

1. VP Harris' battleground tour stops in AZ

Vice President Kamala Harris, Tim Walz to visit Phoenix as part of battleground tour
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly-selected running mate will be in the Valley on Aug. 9 for a campaign event.

2. Another body recovered at Grand Canyon

Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon
The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.

3. Suspects accused of plotting terror attack at Taylor Swift concerts

Taylor Swift concert terror plot inspired by ISIS, Austrian officials say
One of the Taylor Swift terror plot suspects, a 19-year-old, planned to use knives or homemade explosives to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue," authorities said.

4. West Phoenix shooting leaves man hurt

Man shot in west Phoenix, suspect sought

5. Trump news conference

Trump holding news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday
The former president announced the Thursday afternoon news conference on his social media platform, sharing that he is eager to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance for more storms in Phoenix
There will be a chance for more monsoon storms on Thursday in Phoenix before drier conditions move in this weekend.