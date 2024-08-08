Harris and Walz to campaign in Phoenix; another body found at Grand Canyon l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - The Democratic presidential nominee and her newly-selected running mate are making a campaign stop in the Valley; the body of a missing person was found at the Grand Canyon, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 8.
1. VP Harris' battleground tour stops in AZ
Featured
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly-selected running mate will be in the Valley on Aug. 9 for a campaign event.
2. Another body recovered at Grand Canyon
Featured
The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.
3. Suspects accused of plotting terror attack at Taylor Swift concerts
Featured
One of the Taylor Swift terror plot suspects, a 19-year-old, planned to use knives or homemade explosives to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue," authorities said.
4. West Phoenix shooting leaves man hurt
Man shot in west Phoenix, suspect sought
5. Trump news conference
Featured
The former president announced the Thursday afternoon news conference on his social media platform, sharing that he is eager to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.
Today's weather
Featured
There will be a chance for more monsoon storms on Thursday in Phoenix before drier conditions move in this weekend.