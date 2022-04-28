Domestic violence shelter officials say they are having a hard time taking on more victims due to housing cost

Skyrocketing rent prices are impacting residents from all walks of life across the Phoenix area, including domestic violence survivors, as officials with domestic violence shelters say they are at capacity, and survivors are forced to stay longer.

"What has changed is that we are seeing people stay for longer, because there is not always affordable housing for them to transition into," said New Life Center CEO Myriah Mhoon.

New Life Center is the largest domestic violence and sexual assault center in Arizona. They have just over 100 beds available for their 120 day program, but now, the concern is they

Are not able to get as many survivors in and out of their doors.

"We are seeing huge hurdles we have to jump just to secure affordable housing, and it is unfortunate because someone has to stay in longer because it is now that hard to find affordable housing," said Mhoon. "Because they are staying longer, that becomes a gridlock on how we can serve all the others that are waiting because they are at capacity."

Related Housing Stories

The problem of affordable housing is something shelters are in the middle of figuring out. Officials say they need more resources to help them place survivors in affordable housing, so they can, in turn, help out those escaping dangerous situations.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Those who believe they may be victims of domestic violence can visit the National Domestic Violence website. If they are concerned over their internet usage being monitored, they can call the hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Advertisement

Domestic Violence resources - Arizona Department of Economic Security