Antelope Fire prompts emergency evacuations in Yavapai County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Antelope Fire sparks along State Route 69. (Courtesy: Chris Damian)

The Brief Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the 25-acre Antelope Fire after it triggered mandatory evacuations on Saturday afternoon. The wildfire began roadside along State Route 69 southeast of Mayer, threatening nearby buildings and powerlines. A temporary shelter has been established at Mayer High School.



Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a fast-moving wildfire that triggered mandatory evacuations Saturday afternoon southeast of Mayer, authorities said.

What we know:

The Antelope Fire, which ignited around 4 p.m. June 20 along State Route 69, was holding at 12 acres as of 6 p.m., according to Tiffany Davila, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM). State fire officials initially reported the fire had grown to about 25 acres, putting nearby homes and buildings at risk.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and the Office of Emergency Management issued a mandatory "GO" evacuation order for zone YCU-2234, which is north of SR 69, instructing residents to leave the area immediately. A temporary evacuation shelter has been established at Mayer High School.

The blaze reportedly started roadside near The Cellar at Creekside, a local restaurant and bar located about two miles southeast of Mayer. Video captured by Surprise resident Chris Damian and provided to FOX 10 showed the fire in its earliest stages sparking right off the highway shoulder.

DFFM has assumed command of the incident, working in tandem with the Mayer Fire Department and the YCSO. An aggressive array of resources was ordered to combat the flames, including an air attack plane, a helicopter, a 20-person ground crew of wildland firefighters and miscellaneous overhead personnel.

Arizona Public Service (APS) crews were also dispatched to the scene to mitigate threats to nearby powerlines.

What you can do:

Motorists are being warned to steer completely clear of State Route 69 due to heavy emergency vehicle presence and major traffic impacts. Drivers are urged to check AZ511.gov for real-time traffic updates as crews remain on site mopping up hot spots.

Big picture view:

The incident marks another critical wildfire battle within Yavapai County, where the separate 500-acre Pocket Fire has also forced emergency evacuations further north in Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon.