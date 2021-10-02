Hottest toys to grab in 2021 and how much they cost

The holiday season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start shopping for gifts.

On Monday, Toys"R"Us and Macy’s released a list of the top 75 toys of the season -- "Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List" --, which includes dollhouses, toy cars, scooters and board games.

According to the announcement, the collection has toys "inspired by popular characters, items that bring families together and toys that stimulate imagination and interactive play across several age groups."

"We’re so excited to kick off the most magical time of the year with the coolest and most sought-after toys of the season," Roberson Keffer, Macy’s resident toy expert, said in a statement . "We’ve teamed up with Geoffrey from Toys"R"Us to identify the top play trends and make it easier than ever to find toys every kid will love this year, spreading joy and delight to families and kids of all ages."

Experts are encouraging people to start their holiday shopping sooner rather than later, to avoid shipping delays and supply chain shortages caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"With shipping delays, there will be products that will just simply be unavailable as we get closer to Christmas," Gretel Going, the founder of Fortune & Frame – a personalized jewelry company -- previously told FOX Business . "Bulky items such as TVs, furniture, tables, and rugs are going to be the worst affected by shipping disruptions. Smaller categories such as personal accessories and jewelry will not see the same disruption due to the ability to ship by air."

Christmas decoration materials inside a toy store amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India on December 21, 2020. (Photo by Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Some highlights from "Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List" include hero-themed toys such as the G.I. Joe Origins Ninja Role Play Set, for $20.99 and the Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N’ Change Figure, for $52.99.

Toys focused more on interactive play and imagination include a $21.99 set of National Geographic Light Up Air Rockets, a $24.99 FAO Schwartz Ultimate Tie Dye Set and a $24.99 Toy Space and Planetarium Projector from Discovery.

Some family games on the list include UNO Triple Play for $21.99, Monopoly Builder for $26.49 and Beat the Parents Classic Family Trivia from Spin Master for $15.99.

Aside from those recommendations, Toys"R"Us and Macy’s also released their Top Toys list.

To see the companies’ top toys for 2021, check out these top recommendations on "Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List" and how much they currently cost at Macy’s:

