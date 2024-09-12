Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen

By
Updated  September 12, 2024 8:59am MST
Missing Persons
Remains identified as missing Peoria teen

Human remains that were found along a Phoenix mountain range have been identified as 16-year-old Bradley Klose from Peoria, police said.

PHOENIX - Human remains that were found along a Phoenix mountain range have been identified as a missing Peoria teenager, police said.

Peoria Police say 16-year-old Bradley Klose was reported missing on April 8 after he was last seen walking out of work near 75th Avenue and Jomax Road.

On Sept. 9, police were investigating a death near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road after skeletal remains were found in the area.

The victim has since been identified as Klose. Police say there does not appear to be any foul play and no suspects are being sought.

"This is obviously not the outcome that everyone was hoping for, and we would like to extend our condolences to Bradley’s family who has since been notified of his passing," police said. "We would also like to thank the community for their concern and assistance."

Statement from Klose's family

"This is a heartbreaking end to the search for Bradley. Our family is in mourning and kindly asks for privacy as we work through this difficult time. Though this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we praise God for answering prayers and shining a light on Bradley. We would like to thank all of our friends, neighbors, the community and the Peoria police Department for not giving up on the search."

Map of where the remains were found