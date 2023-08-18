Hurricane Hilary: Where Arizonans can get sandbags ahead of possible flooding in parts of the state

Ahead of possible flooding in parts of the Arizona as a result of Hurricane Hilary, various local governments have set up sandbag locations for residents trying to protect their home from potential floodwaters.

Buckeye

City officials say their Public Works Department is making sand available for residents to fill their own sandbags at the Public Works Building, located at 23454 W. MC Hwy 85.

"Residents can bring their own bags, which are readily available at local hardware stores, or ask the front administration desk for a bag," read a portion of the statement.

Bullhead City

City officials say they will have sand and sandbags available under the large ramada at Rotary Park, located by the intersection of Lakeside Dr and Balboa Dr.

"Residents will be able to arrive at the ramada, grab up to 10 sandbags, and fill them with provided sand. City staff will be available onsite to help individuals fill their sandbags," read a portion of a statement released by city officials.

The sandbags, according to officials, will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, while supplies last.

Coconino County

County officials have set up two sandbag locations, at Peaks View Park and Campbell and N. US-89.

"Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and/or buckets to help them make sandbags at all self-serve sandbag stations," county officials said.

Mesa

Fill your own sandbag locations:

Prefilled sandbag locations:

Sun City West

Residents and businesses worried about, according to officials, can get free sand and sandbags at Fire Station 103, located at 13431 West Deer Valley Drive.

People will need to bring their own shovel, and fill bags themselves.

Sun Lakes

Residents and businesses worried about, according to officials, can get free sand and sandbags at Fire Station 232, located at 25020 South Alma School Road.

People will need to bring their own shovel, and fill bags themselves.

Tonopah

Residents and businesses worried about, according to officials, can get free sand and sandbags at Fire Station 341, located at 36511 West Salome Highway.

People will need to bring their own shovel, and fill bags themselves.

Wittmann

Residents and businesses worried about, according to city officials, can get free sand and sandbags at Fire Station 107, located at 21720 Harding Avenue.

"Residents / business Owners must bring their own shovel and fill bags themselves," read a portion of the statement.

Yuma

City Government

"The City of Yuma will provide residents with a self-serve sandbag filling station in the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive," read a portion of a statement. "The sandbag filling station will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20. Based on weather forecasts, the City will evaluate whether the sandbag filling station should remain open into next week."

The sandbag station, according to officials, will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling while supplies last.

"While shovels may be available as well, the City recommends residents bring their own when visiting the station. Residents are allowed five sandbags per vehicle."

County Department of Public Works

"The Yuma County Department of Public Works is offering free sandbags to residents to prepare for potential rainfall from Hurricane Hilary," read a portion of a statement released by county officials. "Sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19 at the Yuma County Public Works facility located at 4343 S. Avenue 5 1/2E. Residents can get a maximum of eight sandbags per vehicle and bags will be prefilled."

Satellite and radar

Satellite and radar