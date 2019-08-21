I-17 reopens after brush fire burns 200 acres

Interstate 17 is back open Thursday after a brush fire burned about 200 acres, forcing officials to shut down the highway.

Fire department crews from Phoenix, Daisy Mountain, Peoria and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the brush fire Wednesday north of Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, nearly 100 firefighters have responded to the Black Mesa Fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"No structures are threatened by the fire at this time and there have been no injuries," stated PFD's Capt. Kenny Overton.

I-17 has been reopened at Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.