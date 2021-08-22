'I feel good': 82-year-old Glendale man receives COVID-19 booster shot

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A third COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for severely at-risk Americans and may soon be suggested for all adults and on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration is set to give full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The developments show the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glendale man receives his COVID-19 booster shot

A Glendale man received his booster shot recently and 82-year-old Fred Taylor says the process was as smooth as silk.

"The only thing they needed from you was your card indicating that you had received the previous shots and I had that," he said.

He and his wife both received the third shot. It's been five days and he says he didn't have any symptoms.

"As James Brown would say, ‘I feel good,'" he said.

Health expert questions the need for a booster shot

Executive director for the Arizona Public Health Association, Will Humble, says

the jury is still out on whether the booster shot is actually needed.

"You know, there's some decent evidence that people who are immune-compromised would benefit from that additional booster shot, but for the general public, there has not been a thorough evidence review yet and that's supposed to happen," Humble said.

The evidence review is done for all vaccines to look at risk and benefit factors but has not happened for the booster shots yet, he said.

Last week, the Biden administration recommended those who are vaccinated get a booster shot eight months after their initial two doses.

Another question Humble wondered about was how it would work for those who chose to get the one dose vaccinations, which is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For now, the booster shot is for those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

