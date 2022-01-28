Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash along Loop 303 that killed 2 people

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road early Friday morning, authorities said.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 28 after a pickup truck was reported driving north down the southbound lanes.

The wrong-way truck collided into an SUV going southbound, officials say. The 21-year-old SUV driver, Joaquin Santiago Ruiz, died at the scene, and a passenger in the truck, 61-year-old Brian Vaughn, died at the hospital.

Officials say the suspected wrong-way driver may have been impaired and is recovering at the hospital.

"This one is being investigated for impairment," said DPS trooper Joseph Campbell.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Fabiano Grimaldo, Jr.

The freeway was closed throughout the morning commute for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Trooper Campbell said mother nature made it difficult for law enforcement officials at the scene.

"It makes it challenging for the detectives, We have roadway evidence, and even just communications. Trying to talk on the radio with the wind blowing makes it a challenge," said Trooper Campbell.

There are several thermal detection cameras located along off-ramps in the area. Those cameras are supposed to alert officials if a driver enters the freeway in the wrong direction.

"We did not get a flux activation on this. It was citizens that were calling this one in," said Trooper Campbell.

