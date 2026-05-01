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Inmate dies following Arizona prison fight; Nancy Guthrie now missing for 3 months l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 1, 2026 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 1, 2026.

From an update on an inmate who was critically injured in a prison fight to the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 1.

1. "He was larger than life"

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Family confirms inmate who was critically hurt in Florence prison fight has died
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Family confirms inmate who was critically hurt in Florence prison fight has died

Family members of an inmate who was critically hurt in an incident at a Florence prison facility say the man has died, and they say they have a number of issues with what they call a lack of transparency from corrections officials.

2. Three months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared

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Nancy Guthrie: May 1 marks three months since mom of "Today" host disappeared
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Nancy Guthrie: May 1 marks three months since mom of "Today" host disappeared

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three months after authorities say she was taken from her southern Arizona home against her will.

3. Phoenix officer involved in deadly shooting won't be charged

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No charges for Phoenix Police officer who mistakenly shot and killed homeowner
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No charges for Phoenix Police officer who mistakenly shot and killed homeowner

A Phoenix police officer who accidentally shot and killed a homeowner defending his family from an intruder will not face charges, the county attorney announced.

4.  Police arrest man in cyber harassment case

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Man arrested in teen cyber harassment case: Gilbert PD
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Man arrested in teen cyber harassment case: Gilbert PD

Investigators say between March 2025 and March 2026, 19-year-old Elijah Deshong violated his plea agreement by contacting the victim, tampering with her social media accounts and posting explicitly photos and videos of her online.

5. Shirtless man allegedly forced boy to eat candy in bathroom

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Shirtless man forced teen to eat Gushers candy in restaurant bathroom, police report says
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Shirtless man forced teen to eat Gushers candy in restaurant bathroom, police report says

A 34-year-old man allegedly forced a 13-year-old boy to eat Gushers while inside a Massachusetts restaurant bathroom, according to a police report.

Friday & weekend weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/1/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/1/26

Happy Friday and hello May! We're kicking off a new month with above-average temps that will only get warmer this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

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