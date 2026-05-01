Inmate dies following Arizona prison fight; Nancy Guthrie now missing for 3 months l Morning News Brief

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From an update on an inmate who was critically injured in a prison fight to the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 1.

1. "He was larger than life"

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2. Three months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared

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3. Phoenix officer involved in deadly shooting won't be charged

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4. Police arrest man in cyber harassment case

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5. Shirtless man allegedly forced boy to eat candy in bathroom

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