Inmate dies following Arizona prison fight; Nancy Guthrie now missing for 3 months l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 1, 2026.
From an update on an inmate who was critically injured in a prison fight to the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 1.
1. "He was larger than life"
Featured
Family members of an inmate who was critically hurt in an incident at a Florence prison facility say the man has died, and they say they have a number of issues with what they call a lack of transparency from corrections officials.
2. Three months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared
Featured
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three months after authorities say she was taken from her southern Arizona home against her will.
3. Phoenix officer involved in deadly shooting won't be charged
Featured
A Phoenix police officer who accidentally shot and killed a homeowner defending his family from an intruder will not face charges, the county attorney announced.
4. Police arrest man in cyber harassment case
Featured
Investigators say between March 2025 and March 2026, 19-year-old Elijah Deshong violated his plea agreement by contacting the victim, tampering with her social media accounts and posting explicitly photos and videos of her online.
5. Shirtless man allegedly forced boy to eat candy in bathroom
Featured
A 34-year-old man allegedly forced a 13-year-old boy to eat Gushers while inside a Massachusetts restaurant bathroom, according to a police report.
Friday & weekend weather
Happy Friday and hello May! We're kicking off a new month with above-average temps that will only get warmer this weekend.
Click here for full forecast