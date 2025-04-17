Expand / Collapse search
Instagram influencer 'That Was Epic' strikes again with $20k grocery giveaway in Phoenix

By
Published  April 17, 2025 4:31pm MST
Viral
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix influencer hosts grocery giveaway

The influencer behind the account "That Was Epic" hosted another giveaway at a Phoenix grocery store, passing out $20,000 to shoppers ahead of the Easter holiday. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has more.

The Brief

    • The Instagram influencer behind the account "That Was Epic" returned to give away more money to 200 people at a local Phoenix grocery store.
    • This was not Juan Gonazalez's first rodeo.
    • Gonzalez has hosted similar giveaways at Phoenix grocery stores and gas stations.

PHOENIX - A local Instagram influencer known for giving back has done it again! 

On Thursday, April 17, the man behind "That Was Epic" put $20,000 dollars down at Los Altos Ranch Market in downtown Phoenix.  

Several people waited in line right outside the market and 200 lucky people got a $100 gift card. 

"This is a big blessing, a big, big blessing. It helps us a lot," said a Valley shopper.

Big picture view:

It was a $20,000 early Easter present for the grocery store and shoppers, helping out the whole community.

"We're trying to up the ante. You know, last time we did $10,000 at the gas station, this time we decided to do $20,000 at the grocery store," said Juan Gonzalez, the man behind the account.

Gonzazlez keeps his followers on their toes waiting for the next drop.

"It's a lot of fun," said a shopper.

Driver calls central Phoenix gas giveaway a 'blessing'

A central Phoenix gas station was swarmed on Sunday after a YouTube star gave away $10,000 worth of free gas. Word spread quickly on social media starting around noon on Jan. 5. Within minutes, the rush was on at a gas station near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

Local perspective:

Hundreds of them lined up outside the market near 16th and Roosevelt streets to get their hands on one of the gift cards. 

"We got nothing but groceries. We got a lot of fruit and vegetables and we got a little bit of meat," said another shopper.

The giveaway put a smile on customer's and employee's faces. 

"It was great seeing something like that being done for our community. You know, nowadays, it seems like things like that don't get done. Juan being able to take his time doing that for us, it was great," said Jesus Garcia, a bank employee.

Why you should care:

It's a fun way of giving back to the community for Gonzalez. 

"We make a lot of money off of it. It's a win-win for everybody. The business gets money, the fans get money, we get money. Everybody wins," he said.

YouTuber gave away $10k worth of items at AZ store

A YouTuber who caused chaos at a Phoenix are gas station over the weekend announced he was giving away $10,000 worth of items at a discount store in Phoenix, and within seconds of that post, the place was packed. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has more.

Gonzalez says he plans to do these giveaways every two months. 

Shoppers will find out the day of when and where it's happening by going on his Instagram.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from on-scene reporting at Los Altos Ranch Market and from previous FOX 10 reports.

ViralPhoenixHeartwarming NewsNews