VIDEO: Mountain lion runs around busy shopping plaza in Irvine

A mountain lion was safely captured after leading authorities on a chase through an Irvine shopping area Tuesday.

The Irvine Police Department posted on Facebook about what they called a "purr-ty scary situation."

According to the department, officers received reports that the lion was causing chaos in the are of Sand Canyon and Irvine Center Drive. Video from the scene shows officers chasing the two-year-old lion outside a brewery, with customers shouting in surprise. '

"Thankfully our officers are not scaredy cats and purr-sued the big kitty into a business area," the post continued, saying they gave the cat some space. That's when Animal Services officers were able to sedate the two-year-old male, "to avoid a cat-astrophy."

The feline was then taken to a vet to get evaluated, and remains in custody. IPD, they plan to release him soon.

Another mountain lion was killed in Malibu Wednesday after being struck by a car on the Pacific Coast Highway.

