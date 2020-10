Ivanka Trump to visit Phoenix on Oct. 11

article

The daughter of President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Phoenix on Oct. 11 for a meeting with his father's supporters.

According to an e-mail released by campaign officials on the afternoon of Oct. 9, Ivanka Trump is scheduled to take part in a conversation of supporters in Phoenix, as part of what campaign officials call "Operation MAGA."

This is the second visit to the Valley by President Trump's daughter within the timeframe of a month. On Sept. 16, Ivanka visited Phoenix to host a roundtable on economic issues with Gov, Doug Ducey, just days after President Trump visited the State.

The scheduled visit on Oct. 11 will come just days after Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Valley.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned extensively in Arizona as they look to keep a longtime Republican stronghold in their column. Trump had announced plans to appear in Tucson and Flagstaff on Oct. 5 and 6, but those plans have been postponed due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis. He won Arizona by 3.5 percentage points in 2016.

Since 1952, a Democrat has won Arizona only once — Bill Clinton in 1996. But public polling has consistently shown Biden with a narrow lead.

Arizona is in the midst of a political transition away from the old-guard Republicans who held sway among moderate voters, such as Sens. McCain and Jeff Flake, said Lorna Romero, a Republican consultant who worked on McCain’s last re-election campaign. McCain died in 2018 and Flake walked away from politics after angering the GOP base by feuding publicly with Trump.

Now those voters habituated to voting for Republicans are looking around, and some are finding they’re open to Democrats like Biden, she said.

“We have a group of Republicans that don’t really have a home,” Romero said. “They’re trying to figure out who that is.”

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

