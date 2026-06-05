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James Handy remembered; ISS astronauts take shelter after new leak | Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 5, 2026 9:58 AM MST
Published June 5, 2026 9:58 AM MST
article

PHOENIX - Stolen goods found amid train burglary probe; actor James Handy remembered; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 5, 2026.

1. Train burglary probe leads to stolen goods discovery

Featured

Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriff
article

Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriff

Authorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.

2. Remembering James Handy

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James Handy, veteran character actor, dies at 81
article

James Handy, veteran character actor, dies at 81

James Handy appeared in various television shows and movies during his career, including "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

3. Astronauts on ISS told to take shelter

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Astronauts sheltering on International Space Station after new leak found
article

Astronauts sheltering on International Space Station after new leak found

Five astronauts have been told to take shelter aboard the International Space Station after a new leak was found.

4. Microwaved dish prompts alleged violent reaction from now-former police detective

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Detective accused of pulling gun on officer over microwaved fish
article

Detective accused of pulling gun on officer over microwaved fish

A South Carolina detective has been arrested and fired after allegedly pointing his department-issued firearm at a fellow officer inside the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to authorities.

5. New employment data released

Featured

172,000 jobs added in May as US job market remains resilient despite Iran war
article

172,000 jobs added in May as US job market remains resilient despite Iran war

Employers in the United States added 172,000 jobs in May, almost doubling the number forecasters predicted. However, the unemployment rate remains low at 4.3%.

A look at your weather for today

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/5/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/5/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/5/26

Let's not mince words: it's going to be pretty hot in Phoenix today. FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz has your forecast.

Get the Full Forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews