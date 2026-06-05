James Handy remembered; ISS astronauts take shelter after new leak | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - Stolen goods found amid train burglary probe; actor James Handy remembered; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 5, 2026.
1. Train burglary probe leads to stolen goods discovery
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Authorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.
2. Remembering James Handy
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James Handy appeared in various television shows and movies during his career, including "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick."
3. Astronauts on ISS told to take shelter
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Five astronauts have been told to take shelter aboard the International Space Station after a new leak was found.
4. Microwaved dish prompts alleged violent reaction from now-former police detective
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A South Carolina detective has been arrested and fired after allegedly pointing his department-issued firearm at a fellow officer inside the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to authorities.
5. New employment data released
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Employers in the United States added 172,000 jobs in May, almost doubling the number forecasters predicted. However, the unemployment rate remains low at 4.3%.
A look at your weather for today
Let's not mince words: it's going to be pretty hot in Phoenix today. FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz has your forecast.
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