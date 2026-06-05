James Handy remembered; ISS astronauts take shelter after new leak | Morning News Brief

Fire Weather Watch

from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains