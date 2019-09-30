Javelina captured on State Route 51 during evening commute Monday

article

Officials with DPS say two Javelinas caused quite a stir on the Valley freeway Monday.

According to a statement, the two Javelinas held up traffic on State Route 51 during the heart of rush hour. Troopers eventually managed to capture one of the Javalinas, while the other one escaped from the freeway.

The Javelinas sightings were reported at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, with one on the northbound Indian School Road onramp and the other rounding south in the northbound lanes, near Thomas Road.

Courtesy: Kerri Anne Hageman

Photos taken by viewer Kerri Anne Hageman show one of the Javelinas near the median divider on the freeway.

According to DPS officials, the one that was captured was taken to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center for medical treatment.