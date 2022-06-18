Expand / Collapse search
Kroger, Walgreens brand pain relievers recalled over child packaging concerns

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Recalls
FOX 10 Phoenix
Pills-2-1.png article

Images courtesy CPSC

More than 400,000 bottles of Kroger and Walgreens brand aspirin, acetaminophen and ibuprofen bottles have been recalled because they aren’t child-resistant. 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bottles failed to meet the Poison Prevention Packaging Act guidelines and could poison young children if swallowed.

The drugs were sold at stores nationwide from December 2021 through March 2022 for between $14 and $17.

RELATED: Refrigerator recall: Ice makers could break into pieces, cause choking hazard

Which Kroger and Walgreens pain relievers are under recall?

The following brands are being recalled, according to the CPSC:

  • Kroger Acetaminophen, 100-count bottles
  • Kroger Aspirin, 300-count bottles
  • Kroger Ibuprofen, 160-count bottles
  • Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225-count bottles
  • Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150-count bottles

Consumers are asked to move the bottles out of reach of children and call Kroger or Aurohealth, the company that makes the Walgreens brand, for refunds. 