Latest AZ Primary Election results; JD Vance visiting Glendale l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - Results continue to come in following the Arizona Primary Election; former President Donald Trump's running mate will be in the Valley for a campaign rally; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 31.
1. AZ election results
Primary Election results for Arizona's U.S. Senate, Congressional districts; Maricopa County Sheriff, Attorney, Recorder, Supervisor; State House and Senate races. Polls close at 7 p.m. MST on July 30.
2. JD Vance campaign rally
Ohio Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, is making a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31. Here's what to know and how to register.
3. Trump returns to Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Pennsylvania for his first visit to the state since surviving an attempted assassination earlier this month. Read more here.
4. Deadly drive-by shooting
A 21-year-old man is dead following a drive-by shooting near Roosevelt and 16th Streets.
5. Changes at Boeing
Boeing's Board of Directors has named Robert K. "Kelly" Ortberg as the company's new president and chief executive officer.
Today's weather
Thunderstorms are expected across the state. In Phoenix, we'll see about a 30% chance for monsoon activity and a high of 109°F.