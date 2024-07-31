Expand / Collapse search
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Yuma County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, East Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Latest AZ Primary Election results; JD Vance visiting Glendale l Morning News Brief

Published  July 31, 2024 9:48am MST
PHOENIX - Results continue to come in following the Arizona Primary Election; former President Donald Trump's running mate will be in the Valley for a campaign rally; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 31.

1. AZ election results

LIVE: 2024 Arizona Primary Election results
Primary Election results for Arizona's U.S. Senate, Congressional districts; Maricopa County Sheriff, Attorney, Recorder, Supervisor; State House and Senate races. Polls close at 7 p.m. MST on July 30.

2. JD Vance campaign rally

JD Vance is coming to Arizona after Trump names him as his running mate
Ohio Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, is making a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31. Here's what to know and how to register.

3. Trump returns to Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Pennsylvania for his first visit to the state since surviving an attempted assassination earlier this month. Read more here.

4. Deadly drive-by shooting

Suspect sought in deadly central Phoenix drive-by shooting
A 21-year-old man is dead following a drive-by shooting near Roosevelt and 16th Streets.

5. Changes at Boeing

Boeing names Kelly Ortberg as new president, CEO
Boeing's Board of Directors has named Robert K. "Kelly" Ortberg as the company's new president and chief executive officer.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Widespread storms expected in parts of the state
Thunderstorms are expected across the state. In Phoenix, we'll see about a 30% chance for monsoon activity and a high of 109°F.