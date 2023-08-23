Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Children's beds, Nissan Sentras, Costco chargers

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from August 16-23 that consumers should know about.

1. Children's beds recalled over strangulation, risk of death

Two children were trapped in the bed rails of the Zipadee Kids convertible house bed frames and Montessori floor beds.

2. Nissan recalling 236k Sentras over possible steering control problem

Nissan is recalling 236,000 Sentra sedans due to a tie rod in the car’s suspension that could bend or break, causing the driver to lose steering control.

3. Costco recalls portable chargers after reported fire on commercial flight

Costco is recalling 350,000 portable phone chargers after several reports surfaced of it catching fire, including on a commercial flight.

4. Toddler Towers recalled due to ‘fall and injury hazards to young children'

Simplay3 has received 16 reports of the Toddler Towers tipping over while in use, including 10 reports of injuries.

5. Frozen corn and mixed vegetables may contain Listeria

Twin City Foods, Inc. is recalling "Not-Ready-To-East Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables" due to a possible Listeria contamination.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.," the United States Food and Drug Administration said.

Click here for more information

The brand names of the affected products include Food Lion and Kroger.

The products were distributed nationwide. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the frozen vegetables should return the products to the store for a refund.