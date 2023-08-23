Latest consumer product recalls: Children's beds, Nissan Sentras, Costco chargers

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from August 16-23 that consumers should know about.

1. Children's beds recalled over strangulation, risk of death

2. Nissan recalling 236k Sentras over possible steering control problem

3. Costco recalls portable chargers after reported fire on commercial flight

4. Toddler Towers recalled due to ‘fall and injury hazards to young children'

5. Frozen corn and mixed vegetables may contain Listeria

Twin City Foods, Inc. is recalling "Not-Ready-To-East Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables" due to a possible Listeria contamination.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.," the United States Food and Drug Administration said.

The brand names of the affected products include Food Lion and Kroger.

The products were distributed nationwide. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the frozen vegetables should return the products to the store for a refund.