Latest consumer product recalls: Dinosaur nuggets contaminated, fruit pouches may contain lead, more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Nov.1-8 that consumers should know about.

1. Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 lbs. of dinosaur-shaped nuggets

Tyson is recalling thousands of pounds of its dinosaur "fun shaped" chicken because of a risk they’re contaminated with foreign matter.

2. More fruit puree pouches for kids recalled over potential lead contamination, illnesses

Two new companies have announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. Here's what parents and caregivers should know.

3. Baby loungers sold on Amazon recalled over suffocation and fall hazards, officials say

Baby loungers recalled over suffocation risks

More than 4,000 baby loungers exclusively sold on Amazon were recalled due to the risk of suffocation for infants, as well as fall and entrapment hazards, U.S. consumer safety officials said.

4. Dixon Ticonderoga craft buttons violate federal lead content ban

craft button recall

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons" have been recalled because they contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, officials said.

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

The buttons were sold nationwide and online. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with the recalled buttons should contact Dixon Ticonderoga for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

5. Various croissant sandwiches recalled due to undeclared milk, soy allergen

croissant sandwich recall

Hearn Kirkwood is recalling nearly 6,000 various types of croissant sandwiches because the package labeling did not properly identify soy and milk allergens.

"People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release.

The sandwiches were distributed nationwide to retailers. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with the affected sandwiches should throw them away.

Other recalls

Toyota said the recall impacts certain RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. due to a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.

Pet owners are encouraged to throw out the dog food products immediately.