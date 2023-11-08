Latest consumer product recalls: Dinosaur nuggets contaminated, fruit pouches may contain lead, more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Nov.1-8 that consumers should know about.

1. Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 lbs. of dinosaur-shaped nuggets

2. More fruit puree pouches for kids recalled over potential lead contamination, illnesses

3. Baby loungers sold on Amazon recalled over suffocation and fall hazards, officials say

4. Dixon Ticonderoga craft buttons violate federal lead content ban

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons" have been recalled because they contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, officials said.

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

The buttons were sold nationwide and online. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with the recalled buttons should contact Dixon Ticonderoga for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

5. Various croissant sandwiches recalled due to undeclared milk, soy allergen

Hearn Kirkwood is recalling nearly 6,000 various types of croissant sandwiches because the package labeling did not properly identify soy and milk allergens.

"People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release.

The sandwiches were distributed nationwide to retailers. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with the affected sandwiches should throw them away.

Other recalls

