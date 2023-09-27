Latest consumer product recalls: Moldy mattresses sold at Costco, 3.4M Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Sept. 20-27 that consumers should know about.

1. Kia, Hyundai recalls: Nearly 3.4M U.S. vehicles recalled over engine compartment fire concerns

2. Over 200,000 children's books recalled for potential choking hazard

3. Thousands of mattresses sold at Costco recalled over mold

4. Recall expanded for ice cream sold in Arizona, may be contaminated with Listeria

(United States Food and Drug Administration)

Lift Raft Treats is expanding their recall of "Not Fried Chicken" and"Life Is Peachy" ice cream produced due to a potential contamination of Listeria.

The recall affects the "Not Fried Chicken" 64-ounce bucket, the "Not Fried Chicken" 2.5-ounce bar, and the "Life Is Peachy" six-count ice cream products with the UPC code 860006182106 and best-by dates up to and including Aug. 28, 2024.

"Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

The products were sold online and shipped to multiple states, including Arizona.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product," the FDA said. "Consumers with questions may contact the firm via email recall@liferafttreats.com or telephone us at (843) 695-9806 M-F 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST."

5. H&M bracelets recalled due to lead poisoning

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 12,000 H&M Men's clasp beaded bracelets have been recalled due to a lead poisoning hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

"The clasp on the beaded bracelet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," USCPSC said. "Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects."

The multi-colored bracelets were sold nationwide for about $13.

Consumers with the affected bracelets should return them to H&M for a refund.

