Latest on Georgia school shooting; predictions on who wins the presidential election | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  September 5, 2024 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

JD Vance speaks at AZ event | Nightly Roundup

From a Trump campaign event in Phoenix that features an appearance by his running mate JD Vance to what is being credited for saving the life of a Phoenix Police officer, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From predictions on who could win the presidential election in November to the latest on a deadly school shooting in Georgia, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 5, 2024.

1. Conflicting predictions over who will win the presidential race in November

Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman makes 2024 election pick
Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman makes 2024 election pick

Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman, who has called the winner of nearly every presidential election since the 1980s, has announced his final prediction in the 2024 presidential election.

Pollster Nate Silver predicts Trump poised to win Electoral College amid 'mediocre' Harris polling
Pollster Nate Silver predicts Trump poised to win Electoral College amid 'mediocre' Harris polling

Nate Silver published his latest election forecast, showing former President Trump's chances of winning the presidency rising to over 50%, his highest numbers since July.

2. JD Vance talks about school shooting during Biltmore event

JD Vance remarks on school shootings during Phoenix event: 'I don’t like that this is a fact of life'
JD Vance remarks on school shootings during Phoenix event: 'I don’t like that this is a fact of life'

"If these psychos are going to go after our kids we’ve got to be prepared for it," Sen. JD Vance said at a rally in Phoenix. "We don’t have to like the reality that we live in, but it is the reality we live in. We’ve got to deal with it."

3. Latest on Georgia school shooting investigation

Georgia high school shooting suspect's father also arrested
Georgia high school shooting suspect's father also arrested

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested 54-year-old Colin Gray, the father of the 14-year-old suspected Apalachee High School shooter, Colt Gray.

4. New details on stabbing at Downtown Phoenix park

Phoenix man accused of using broken glass bottle as weapon during fight | Crime Files
Phoenix man accused of using broken glass bottle as weapon during fight | Crime Files

We are learning more about the suspect accused of assaulting and hurting four people during a fight in the Downtown Phoenix area on Sept. 3.

5. "Absolutely essential" item credited with saving Phoenix officer's life

Ballistic vest credited with saving the life of a Phoenix Police officer
Ballistic vest credited with saving the life of a Phoenix Police officer

It might not look like much when you first see it, but a ballistic vest is being credited for saving the life of one Phoenix Police officer and thousands of others across the country.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Well above normal temps in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Well above normal temps in Phoenix

Thursday was another hot day in the Valley. Thursday marked two more broken records, too.