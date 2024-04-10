Laundry pods pose an injury risk, hand sanitizer could cause comas, and more l Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from April 3-10 that consumers should know about.

1. 8.4M Tide, Gain and other laundry pods recalled over unsafe packaging

2. Hand sanitizer, aloe gel recalled over warnings it could cause comas or blindness

3. Black+Decker steamers recalled after 82 reports of burn injuries

4. Mini food choppers sold at Walmart pose laceration hazard

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Walmart is recalling over 51,000 Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers due to a laceration hazard.

"The chopper’s blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers," the U.S. Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "This recall involves Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers with model number MS14100094536S1. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless, and have a green lid, white body, and clear plastic bowl. They have one blade attachment, which consists of three curved blades on one white plastic spindle. Model number MS14100094536S1 is on the label attached to the bottom of the clear plastic bowl."

Walmart has received five reports of lacerations. The choppers were sold nationwide at Walmart stores and online at walmart.com.

Consumers should stop using the choppers and return them to Walmart for a refund.

5. Children's pajamas violate flammability regulations

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 23,000 Lovey & Grink children's pajamas are being recalled because officials say they violate federal flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

"This recall involves four types of children’s sleepwear garments: girl’s two-piece pajama sets, girl’s nightgowns, boy’s two-piece pajama sets, and unisex two-piece pajama sets. They were sold in the following prints: Sushi, S’mores, Heart Pops, Rainbow Sky, Popcorn, Puppy Love, Race Car, Sports, Beach Day, Summer Treats, Pasta, Cherry Berry, Love Potion, With the Band, Recycle, Halloween, Birthday Treats, Build-a-Block, Blue Gummy Bears, Gingerbread, Helicopters, Hanukkah Penguins, Rainbow Hearts and Vacation Vibes. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 12 Months to 9/10. The size, "Made In Indonesia", "RN64664", "48% Cotton/47% Modal/5% Spandex", and washing instructions are printed on the neck label. No side seam label is found on the product," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

The pajamas were sold nationwide and in various retail stores.

Consumers should contact Lovey & Grink for a refund. No injuries have been reported.

