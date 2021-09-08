LAUSD proposing vaccine mandate for all eligible students ages 12 and up

The Los Angeles Unified School District is proposing a vaccine mandate for all eligible students, officials announced Wednesday.

Under the proposal, eligible students aged 12 and up would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes.

The proposal will go to the district's Board of Education for consideration during a meeting Thursday.

People under age 12 are ineligible for COVID vaccines, since none of the currently available vaccinations have been approved for use in that age group. The Pfizer vaccine is approved on an emergency use basis for people aged 12-15, and it has full authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and over.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Details about the district's proposed student vaccine mandate --including a planned start date for the requirement -- were not immediately available.

RELATED: Teachers union wants LAUSD to require vaccination for eligible students

United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing LAUSD teachers, recently announced its support for a vaccine mandate for students. The district already requires weekly COVID testing for students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status.

All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.