Loop 202 reopens at State Route 143 after police investigation
article
PHOENIX - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 have reopened at State Route 143 in Phoenix following a police investigation, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
More Arizona headlines
- Tourism closure extended on Havasupai tribal land known for waterfalls
- Talent agency holding casting call for Scottsdale reality show
- Deadly crash resulted in Loop 101 closure in Peoria
Advertisement