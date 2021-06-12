Deadly crash resulted in Loop 101 closure in Peoria
article
PEORIA, Ariz. - A crash closed the southbound lanes of Loop 101 at Olive Avenue for some time on June 12, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
A photo from Peoria Fire of the scene shows a single car rolled over on its side. The roadway reopened to traffic about two hours following the incident.
DPS officials say the crash, which involved a single vehicle, was deadly.
