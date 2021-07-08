Loop 202 in Tempe sees major backups after rollover crash involving dump truck

An overturned dump truck carrying chunks of concrete has caused a major backup on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near McClintock, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

ADOT cameras showed large pieces of concrete scattered across the HOV lane. Only minor injuries were reported, officials say.

Traffic is passing through on the right, but drivers should expect some long delays as crews begin cleaning up the mess.

The eastbound onramp for Loop 202 at Rural/Scottsdale Road is closed, according to Tempe Police.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says traffic restrictions will last several hours for the clean-up and investigation.

