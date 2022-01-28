Loop 303 closed at Litchfield Park after deadly wrong-way crash

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road early Friday morning, authorities said.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Bethany Home Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen, and no other information was released.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







