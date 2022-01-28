Expand / Collapse search
Loop 303 closed at Litchfield Park after deadly wrong-way crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:59AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 dead in Loop 303 wrong-way crash

The Loop 303 freeway will be closed at Bethany Home Road throughout much of the morning commute because of a deadly wrong-way crash.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road early Friday morning, authorities said.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Bethany Home Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen, and no other information was released.

