Lori Daybell files motion for a new Arizona trial

Convicted murderer Lori Daybell wants a new trial regarding the attempted murder case involving her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

The backstory:

On June 12, a Maricopa County jury found Daybell guilty of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in a Gilbert shooting that took place outside Boudreaux’s home on October 2, 2019.

Daybell represented herself as her own attorney, just as she did in her first Arizona trial where she was found guilty of conspiring in the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Cox in Chandler on July 11, 2019.

What they're saying:

In her latest motion, Daybell says her civil rights were violated and that the State of Arizona failed to honor the U.S. Constitution. Daybell delayed jury selection multiple times due to an illness. In the motion, Daybell says she was weak, dehydrated and vomiting over the weekend leading into her final trial.

Following the second time jurors had to be dismissed, Daybell left court in a wheelchair and was put in a "holding cell with no blanket, medicine, or hydration for six hours waiting for transport back to the jail," she writes in the motion for a new trial.

The motion also reveals that by June 8, health services notified her that test results came back with an infection in need of antibiotics for treatment.

Daybell also accused Judge Justin Beresky of having a lack of impartiality, saying he did not allow her to argue objections, denied sidebars, and did not give her time to consult with her investigator and obtain documents from him prior to cross-examining witnesses.

Daybell refers to a few exhibits that she was not able to admit, as the state believed she would be "opening the door to her prior convictions." In cross-examination of the victim, Brandon Boudreaux, Daybell asked about his ex-wife, Melani Pawlowski, which caused the prosecution to object, calling the line of questioning a "third-party defense." Daybell says she never attempted to blame her niece for the crimes.

Dig deeper:

In May 2023, she was found guilty of her murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, in Idaho, while conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell – the first wife of Chad Daybell.

The series of killings happened in September and October 2019. Both co-conspirators got married shortly after and now Chad Daybell is on death row after being sentenced in 2024.

What's next:

Lori Daybell’s sentencing for the murder conspiracy convictions in Arizona is scheduled for July 25.

Lori Daybell in a Phoenix courtroom. (KSAZ-TV)