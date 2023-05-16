Lori Vallow indicted, again, following murder conviction, but for charge in Gilbert

Just days after an Idaho jury convicted Arizona mother Lori Vallow of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, FOX 10 has learned that she's facing even more charges in Arizona.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted her for conspiring to kill her niece's former husband Brandon Boudreaux.

This indictment was handed down in February of last year while the late Allister Adel was the county attorney. It had remained under wraps until now.

Gilbert Police believe Lori and her brother Alex Cox conspired together to kill Boudreaux back in October 2019. He was once married to Lori's niece Melanie Pawlowski.

The attempt on his life happened as he was pulling into the driveway of his Gilbert home. He told police that someone in a gray Jeep Wrangler pointed a gun out of the window and opened fire.

He wasn't hit.

At the time, Boudreaux believed his ex-wife could have been involved because she was one of the few people who knew where he lived. He had only been there for a few weeks.

Investigators also have video footage from a storage facility in Idaho showing Alex and Lori unloading a back seat and a spare tire from, you guessed it, a gray Jeep Wrangler.

Detectives have digital evidence that puts Alex in the Gilbert area around the time of the shooting.

Alex died of natural causes in December 2019, meaning Lori is the only one being charged in this shooting.

This isn't the only crime she's being linked to in Arizona. She's also been indicted on charges of conspiring to kill her previous husband Charles Vallow.

He was shot and killed by Alex in July 2019. Detectives initially deemed it self-defense.

As for Lori, she's awaiting sentencing for the murders of her kids Tylee and JJ, and the conspiracy to murder charge for Tammy Daybell's death.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bullet holes in Brandon Boudreaux's car

After that, she'll be extradited to Arizona to face these new charges.