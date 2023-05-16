Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow indicted, again, following murder conviction, but for charge in Gilbert

By
Published 
Updated 6:07PM
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Just days after an Idaho jury convicted Arizona mother Lori Vallow of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, FOX 10 has learned that she's facing even more charges in Arizona.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted her for conspiring to kill her niece's former husband Brandon Boudreaux.

Lori Vallow indicted following murder conviction

This indictment was handed down in February of last year while the late Allister Adel was the county attorney. It had remained under wraps until now.

Gilbert Police believe Lori and her brother Alex Cox conspired together to kill Boudreaux back in October 2019. He was once married to Lori's niece Melanie Pawlowski.

The attempt on his life happened as he was pulling into the driveway of his Gilbert home. He told police that someone in a gray Jeep Wrangler pointed a gun out of the window and opened fire.

He wasn't hit.

Murder, Money & The End of Days: The Lori Vallow Story

Lori Vallow was known as a loving mother and devout Mormon raising a family in Arizona. But in 2019, her religious beliefs transformed into extreme and disturbing ideas, according to police. The so-called "Doomsday Cult Mom" is about to stand trial, accused of murdering her two children and conspiring with a self-proclaimed prophet in the death of his first wife. In a FOX 10 Investigative Special, Justin Lum unravels the timeline and reveals how murder, money and the end of days shaped the Lori Vallow case.

At the time, Boudreaux believed his ex-wife could have been involved because she was one of the few people who knew where he lived. He had only been there for a few weeks.

Investigators also have video footage from a storage facility in Idaho showing Alex and Lori unloading a back seat and a spare tire from, you guessed it, a gray Jeep Wrangler.

Detectives have digital evidence that puts Alex in the Gilbert area around the time of the shooting.

Alex died of natural causes in December 2019, meaning Lori is the only one being charged in this shooting.

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' found guilty

Over three years after two of her children, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were reported missing and eventually found dead, the jury in the trial of the so-called 'Doomsday Mom' found her guilty of a number of charges. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

This isn't the only crime she's being linked to in Arizona. She's also been indicted on charges of conspiring to kill her previous husband Charles Vallow.

He was shot and killed by Alex in July 2019. Detectives initially deemed it self-defense.

As for Lori, she's awaiting sentencing for the murders of her kids Tylee and JJ, and the conspiracy to murder charge for Tammy Daybell's death.

Image 1 of 3

Bullet holes in Brandon Boudreaux's car

After that, she'll be extradited to Arizona to face these new charges.