Lori Vallow trial updates, balloons in Phoenix sky, a light rail stabbing: this week's top stories

We're taking a look back on this week's top stories, from April 9-15. They include updates from the Lori Vallow trial, balloons in the Phoenix sky, a light rail stabbing caught on video and a homeowner allegedly shooting and killing an intruder.

1. Lori Vallow: Disturbing testimony in Day 9 of 'Doomsday Mom' trial: April 13 marked the 9th day of the trial of the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom,' and in court, an ex-friend of Lori Vallow gave disturbing testimony regarding Vallow's alleged religious beliefs.

2. Mississippi woman charged with having sex with dog, says she was ‘forced’: Deputies said they were made aware of a graphic video on Snapchat earlier this month that showed a woman having sexual intercourse with a German shepherd.

Denise Frazier (Credit: Jones County Sheriff's Office)

3. FDA warns not to eat these salads after lettuce recalled for listeria concerns: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a warning that several ready-to-eat fresh salads in the Great Lakes area should not be eaten because they contain lettuce that’s possibly tainted.

4. Walmart removes T-shirt after customers spot hidden vulgar word: The green T-shirt has an artistically-designed motto reading,"Recycle, Reuse. Renew. Rethink." The "RE" is capitalized with the other words stacked on top of one another.

5. Dalai Lama apologizes after kissing boy, asking him to 'suck' his tongue: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized on Monday after a video showing him kissing a boy on the lips and then asking the child to "suck my tongue" sparked an outcry.

FILE - Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during the launch of the book Gandhi and Health @150’ which the Dalai Lama released at Mcleod Ganj on March 20, 2019, in Dharamshala, India. (Photo by Pallava Bagla/Getty Images)

6. Dog bites Home Depot customer in face, leaves victim 'severely injured': The woman had asked the customer to give her dog a treat in an effort to train the animal. Deputies said the customer agreed and gave the dog a treat, but the dog then bit the customer in the face.

7. What are the balloons seen in Phoenix's sky? We have the answer: We've gotten many messages asking "what are these balloon looking things in the sky?" over the last few days from Valley residents.

8. Phoenix home invasion suspect shot and killed by homeowner, police say: Officers responded to a home near 7th and Portland Streets for reports of a residential burglary around 6:30 p.m. on April 9. That's where they found a man who had been shot.

9. Security camera captures stabbing attack on Phoenix light rail: The suspect was having some kind of argument with the victim when it turned violent. Security cameras recorded the man brandishing a knife, swinging it at another man multiple times and stabbing him.

10. Arizona House votes to expel State Rep. Liz Harris: On April 11, the House Ethics Committee issued a report saying Harris broke a rule during an election presentation.