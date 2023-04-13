Lori Vallow: Disturbing testimony in Day 9 of 'Doomsday Mom' trial

April 13 marked the 9th day of the trial of the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom,' and in court on Thursday, an ex-friend of Lori Vallow gave disturbing testimony regarding Vallow's alleged religious beliefs.

Vallow is on trial for allegedly murdering two of her kids: Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The two disappeared after they were relocated to Idaho from Arizona. Their disappearance and subsequent deaths garnered global media attention.

On Thursday, Vallow's ex-best friend, Melanie Gibb, took the stand and talked about how Vallow's religious views changed after she met Daybell. In addition, a detective with Chandler Police took the stand.

In her testimony, Gibb told the court about a claim made by Vallow in 2019: That her children were zombies.

"She would tell me his speech was more intelligent," said Gibb. "I think she would tell me he would say things like "I love Satan.' She told me he would climb up on a refrigerator and on top of the cabinets, and he was acting more aggressive."

Gibb described beliefs about dark spirits and casting out evil, allegedly taught by Vallow and Daybell.

It should be noted that both Vallow and Daybell are accused of conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell, Chad's first wife. Vallow herself is also accused of plotting with her brother, Alex Cox, in the deadly shooting of one of her ex-husbands, Charles Vallow.

Cox died in December 2019, months after Charles' death. All told, four people died within the span of three months.

Chad's blessing for Cox was played in court

In court on April 13, an audio recording of Daybell reading a patriarchal blessing for Cox was played out.

The blessing was recorded in late November 2019, just months after Charles' death.

"Powerful goddesses were needed to be protected, and you were selected to help protect your sister," Daybell was heard saying in the recording.

Det. Nathan Duncan with the Chandler Police Department took the stand to talk about the recording.

"Patriarchal blessing is attached to the Mormon religion of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints," said Det. Duncan. "It is a blessing that is given to any worthy member of the church, and is a blessing that’s given by a stake patriarch of that church, and a blessing that is given to provide guidance through your life."

The recording was recovered from a cloud storage account owned by Vallow.

"Within the LDS religion, are you aware as to whether or not [Daybell] held the appropriate authority to provide that blessing?," Lead Prosecutor Lindsey Blake asked Det. Duncan.

"I've been informed that he is not," Det. Duncan replied.

Det. Duncan will take the stand again on the morning of April 14, and there is still evidence the prosecution wants the jury to seel

Ex-wife of Charles watching case

As Vallow's trial continues, an ex-wife of Charles is watching the defendant in court.

"I could sense that she was not the mother that everyone thought she was and that she portrayed," said Cheryl Wheeler. "I mean, she's a good actress."

