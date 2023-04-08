Security camera captures stabbing attack on Phoenix light rail

Police are still looking for a man accused of stabbing someone several times while on the light rail in Phoenix last month.

The alleged crime happened on March 25 at around 11 p.m. as the eastbound train was approaching the 24th Street and Jefferson stop.

The suspect was having some kind of argument with the victim when it turned violent. Security cameras recorded the man brandishing a knife, swinging it at another man multiple times and stabbing him.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, but police say he is currently in good condition.

The attacker and his friend that was also on the train ran away once the light rail reached its stop, and neither have been caught.

The two were originally seen getting on the light rail near 19th Avenue and Camelback.

Phoenix police are searching for a stabbing suspect and another man who appears to be his friend.

Silent Witness described the suspect as a 5'9, 160-pound Black male with cornrows, a black mustache and goatee. He was carrying a gray and black Adidas duffel bag and a black Puma hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the stabbing happened: