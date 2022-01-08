Major Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend: What to know to plan ahead

article

Drivers across the Phoenix metropolitan area will need to be aware of several major freeway closures this weekend, including on Loop 101, Loop 202 and US 60.

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation is advising that people allow for extra travel time and take alternate routes in case they run into any of these closures:

Loop 101

The eastbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed between I-17 and 7th Street until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 for lane-line striping as part of an ongoing widening project.

Both Interstate 17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound will be closed, as well as the on-ramp at 27th Avenue.

Detours: From EB Loop 101, exit to I-17 and use Bell or Happy Valley Road to 7th Street to access Loop 101 again. Drivers on I-17 can use Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to 7th Street to get on Loop 101.

US 60

The westbound lanes of US 60 are closed between Greenfield and Gilbert roads until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 for asphalt pavement removal.

The on-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard, Power Road and Higley Roads are also closed.

Detours: ADOT advises using either stretch of westbound Loop 202 to get around. Westbound US 60 traffic exiting at Greenfield can use Southern Avenue or Baseline as alternate routes.

Loop 202

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway are closed between McQueen and Gilbert roads until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 for the Lindsay Road Interchange project.

The on-ramps at Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue are also closed.

Detours: Use surface streets like Chandler Boulevard, ADOT says. Drivers can also try the eastbound US 60 Superstition Freeway,

Additionally, the Red Mountain Freeway will be closed briefly near Priest Drive from 11 p.m. Jan. 8 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 9 for utility line work.

Other freeway restrictions

Interstate 10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye during the following times for a widening project:

9 p.m. on Jan. 8 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 9

9 p.m. on Jan. 9 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 10

Loop 303 will be closed for short times between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 9 for utility line work.

Ellsworth Road will be closed at the State Route 24 work zone until 8 p.m. Jan. 8 for bridge work. Drivers can use Elliot Road to Loop 202 Santan before exiting at SR 24 to get back on Ellsworth Road.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More transportation news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.