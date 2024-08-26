Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of groping in grocery store incident; mobile home fire turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 26, 2024 6:26pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man allegedly groped AZ woman | Nightly Roundup

From a man who allegedly touched another person inappropriately while at a south Phoenix grocery store to a deadly mobile home fire in the East Valley, here's a look at some of your top stories.

PHOENIX - From a man who is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in south Phoenix to the latest in the so-called ‘fake electors’ case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 26, 2024.

1. Defendants in Arizona ‘fake electors case’ want charges dismissed

Featured

Arizona fake electors case: Suspects want charges dismissed
article

Arizona fake electors case: Suspects want charges dismissed

The defendants argue Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes tried to use the charges to silence them for their constitutionally protected speech about the 2020 election and actions taken in response to the race’s outcome.

2. Man accused in Tempe crimes to serve long prison sentence

Featured

Man to serve decades-long prison sentence in connection with Tempe crimes: MCAO
article

Man to serve decades-long prison sentence in connection with Tempe crimes: MCAO

A man has been handed a quarter-century prison sentence, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, in connection with a number of criminal incidents in an East Valley city.

3. Man accused of touching woman inappropriately

Featured

Man accused of groping woman at Phoenix supermarket: PD
article

Man accused of groping woman at Phoenix supermarket: PD

Police in Phoenix say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident where a woman was touched inappropriately while at a supermarket in south Phoenix.

4. Deadly mobile home fire in Tempe

Featured

Child, adult found dead in Tempe mobile home fire; 3 others hospitalized
article

Child, adult found dead in Tempe mobile home fire; 3 others hospitalized

A fire at a mobile home park near Kyrene and Baseline Roads left a child and an adult dead, and three others, including another child, in critical condition.

5. Sad news for Mariah Carey

Featured

Mariah Carey says mother, sister died on the same day
article

Mariah Carey says mother, sister died on the same day

Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey said that her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, both died on the same day over the weekend.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry day expected in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry day expected in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on Aug. 26 will be about 110°F. There will be about a 5% chance for thunderstorms.