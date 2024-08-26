Man accused of groping in grocery store incident; mobile home fire turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

Man allegedly groped AZ woman | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a man who is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in south Phoenix to the latest in the so-called ‘fake electors’ case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 26, 2024.
1. Defendants in Arizona ‘fake electors case’ want charges dismissed
The defendants argue Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes tried to use the charges to silence them for their constitutionally protected speech about the 2020 election and actions taken in response to the race’s outcome.
2. Man accused in Tempe crimes to serve long prison sentence
A man has been handed a quarter-century prison sentence, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, in connection with a number of criminal incidents in an East Valley city.
3. Man accused of touching woman inappropriately
Police in Phoenix say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident where a woman was touched inappropriately while at a supermarket in south Phoenix.
4. Deadly mobile home fire in Tempe
A fire at a mobile home park near Kyrene and Baseline Roads left a child and an adult dead, and three others, including another child, in critical condition.
5. Sad news for Mariah Carey
Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey said that her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, both died on the same day over the weekend.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high in Phoenix on Aug. 26 will be about 110°F. There will be about a 5% chance for thunderstorms.