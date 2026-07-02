Man accused of threatening to kill Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan online: MCSO

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The Brief Officials with MCSO say Jose Angel Valadez has been arrested over an alleged threat made against Sheriff Jerry Sheridan. The 30-year-old allegedly made the threat on social media platform X. Valadez is accused of committing multiple offenses.



Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Sheriff Jerry Sheridan.

What we know:

In a statement released on July 2, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jose Angel Valadez. Investigators allege he posted "direct threats to kill Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on the social media platform X on July 1, 2026, in which he even requested ‘full presidential immunity’ from [President Donald Trump] while making the threats."

Officials said Valadez was taken into custody on the same day the alleged threats were made, after MCSO's Threat Management Unit conducted "a rapid investigation."

What we don't know:

Officials did not elaborate on the exact nature of the alleged threats.

What's next:

Investigators say Valadez is accused of threatening and intimidating. He is also accused of using an electronic device to threaten.