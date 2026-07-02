Man accused of threatening to kill Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan online: MCSO
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Sheriff Jerry Sheridan.
What we know:
In a statement released on July 2, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jose Angel Valadez. Investigators allege he posted "direct threats to kill Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on the social media platform X on July 1, 2026, in which he even requested ‘full presidential immunity’ from [President Donald Trump] while making the threats."
Officials said Valadez was taken into custody on the same day the alleged threats were made, after MCSO's Threat Management Unit conducted "a rapid investigation."
What we don't know:
Officials did not elaborate on the exact nature of the alleged threats.
What's next:
Investigators say Valadez is accused of threatening and intimidating. He is also accused of using an electronic device to threaten.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on July 2, 2026.