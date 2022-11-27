Man appears to have been struck and killed on I-17 in Phoenix, DPS says

Watch live:

A man's body was found on I-17 near Northern Avenue in Phoenix, and he's believed to have been hit by an oncoming car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 27.

"There was an initial report of a male lying on the road after being struck by a vehicle," DPS said around 7:45 p.m. "It is unknown why the pedestrian was in the roadway."

Southbound lanes on I-17 are closed at Northern Avenue until the investigation wraps up.

There's no estimated time of reopening.