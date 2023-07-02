Man killed after crashing car into a wall and catching fire, Phoenix Police say

A man died after crashing into a wall and his car catching fire, Phoenix Police said on July 2.

At around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near I-17 and Cactus Road. When they got there, they found the victim's car on fire.

After the man was removed from the car, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Sgt. Brian Bower said. He's identified as Vandet Ouk, 47.

"Detectives learned that the victim was driving south on the access road approaching Cactus Road when he collided with a large concrete wall. Detectives believe speed was a factor in this collision," Bower said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: