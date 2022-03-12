Man wanted for stealing cartons of cigarettes from north Phoenix Walgreens

Phoenix police are looking for a man suspected of stealing boxes of cigarettes from a Walgreens back in January.

The suspect came into the store near 35th Avenue and Dunlap on Jan. 27 at around 2:26 p.m. and approached the checkout counter, according to Silent Witness.

After a few seconds of waiting, the man was caught on camera leaving over the counter and stole "a large amount" of cigarettes before running away.

The suspect was described as a white male in a hoodie with short hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

A photo of the suspect.

